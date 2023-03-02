WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Mar 2, 2023 / 10:56 AM EST
Updated: Mar 2, 2023 / 10:56 AM EST
Jeff Colley and James Phillips with Home Builders Association of Kingsport, share with us all the details of the big home show coming up this weekend at Meadowview Convention Center.
For more information call 423-378-5501
