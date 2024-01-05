(WJHL) Bob Feagins of the Kingsport Chamber joins Chris and Amy to talk about the upcoming 77th Annual Dinner for the Kingsport Chamber. The event will be held at Meadowview Convention Center and will feature music by Party on the Moon.
For tickets visit www.KingsportChamber.org.
