King University to offer Special Education program

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia has surpassed the threshold of adults who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Monday.

The latest numbers from the Virginia Department of Health show 69.9% of Virginians 18 and older have gotten at least one shot. President Joe Biden set a goal to have 70% of Americans get at least one dose by July 4.