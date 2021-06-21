King University to offer Special Education program

(WJHL) Dr. Angie Baker, special education coordinator and assistant professor in the School of Education at King University tells us about the new K-8 Special Education Work Interventionist Program.
For more information visit www.King.edu/education/Special-education-endorsement.

