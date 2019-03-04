Daytime Tri-Cities

Kathy's Travel Club Meeting

By:

Posted: Mar 04, 2019 12:02 PM EST

Updated: Mar 04, 2019 12:02 PM EST

Kathy Kennedy along with Richard Hickey and Mechelle Connor join us on Daytime to talk how you wont want to miss Kathy's Travel Club meeting tomorrow and what to expect when you get there! 
 

Please visit ther website for more information. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos