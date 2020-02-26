WJHL joined forces with Niswonger Children’s Hospital to provide information and answer questions about preventing and treating the flu. Jamie Swift, Ballad Health’s Corporate Director of Infection Prevention, and Dr. John Schweitzer with Niswonger Children’s Hospital joined Amy for the program.
For more information on the flu, prevention, and treatment, check out www.balladhealth.org
Just For Kids – Flu Prevention and Treatment Call-In Show
