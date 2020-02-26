Breaking News
SCSO to hold press conference on Megan Boswell arrest at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday

Just For Kids – Flu Prevention and Treatment Call-In Show

Daytime Tri-Cities
Posted: / Updated:

WJHL joined forces with Niswonger Children’s Hospital to provide information and answer questions about preventing and treating the flu. Jamie Swift, Ballad Health’s Corporate Director of Infection Prevention, and Dr. John Schweitzer with Niswonger Children’s Hospital joined Amy for the program.
For more information on the flu, prevention, and treatment, check out www.balladhealth.org

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Daytime Facebook Feed

Trending Stories