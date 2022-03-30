(WJHL) Diane Taveau and Krista Wharton, two of the cast members from Jonesborough Repertory Theatre’s “Steel Magnolias” talk about the show, the characters, and their upcoming performances.
Call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to www.jonesboroughtheatre.com to get your tickets.
(WJHL) Diane Taveau and Krista Wharton, two of the cast members from Jonesborough Repertory Theatre’s “Steel Magnolias” talk about the show, the characters, and their upcoming performances.