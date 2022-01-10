(WJHL) Krista Wharton and Abby Raper, two of the cast members of Jonesborough Repertory Theatre’s Little Women tell us about the production and what it is like being part of the theatre.
Shows run Thursdays through Sundays, January 13 – 30. Tickets are $17 general admission, $15 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to www.jonesboroughtheatre.com. The theatre is located at 125.5 W. Main St., Jonesborough, TN.
JRT to Open New Year with “Little Women”
