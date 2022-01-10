JRT to Open New Year with “Little Women”

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County Sheriff's Office on Monday released the names of the three victims who died in a Blount County house fire Friday morning. The three family members had been found by firefighters inside the home.

BCSO said Monday identified the three victims as:Jason T. Dewitt, 48Rebecca J. Dewitt, 43Brennan D. Dewitt, 7