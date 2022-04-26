Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
77°
Johnson City
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Investigations
Search for Summer Wells
Bristol, Va. Landfill
Tennessee
Virginia
Crime
Justice for Evelyn
Election Results: All Counties
☑ Your Local Election HQ ☑
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Local Coronavirus Coverage
Coronavirus
National
Tri-Cities Original
Washington D.C. Bureau
Consumer
HMG Health Matters
WJHL Mobile Apps
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Top Stories
County mulls settlement to close Bitcoin mine
Kingsport intersection to get new traffic signals
‘Sandwich Engines’ fire up at East TN Crank-Up
Holston Army Ammunition Plant celebrates 80 years
Gallery
Weather
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Ask Storm Team 11
ASHLEY Weather Cams
Storm Team Student of the Week
Weather Alerts
School Closings & Delays
Tails and Paws
Sports
The Big Game
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
Local sports
High School Sports
High School Standouts
Masters Report
Player of the Week
ETSU Bucs
College Sports
NFL
Tennessee Titans
Appalachian League
Racing
US & World Sports
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Jr. Chef Recipes
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Daytime Tri-Cities Stories
Local Experts
Health Corner
Legal Experts
Hometown Professionals
Community
Tri-Cities Best
Destination Vacation
Veterans Voices
Solstice Starz
Open Road
Trail Team 11
Just for Kids
Community Heroes
Educator of the Week
Contests
Remarkable Women 2022
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Tennessee Lottery
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
Press Releases
Jobs
Work for Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Sign up for the WJHL Newsletter!
ABC Tri-Cities
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
WJHL Mobile Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Jr. Chef Recipes
Submit Jr. Chef Recipes
Top Jr. Chef Recipes Headlines
Daytime’s Jr. Chef: Dillon Walls
Trending Stories
Attorneys meet before Megan Boswell motions hearing
Ex-GHS principal’s tweet called female students ‘sexy’
Carter Co. sheriff ceases housing of federal inmates
Man gets car back after waiting 15 months for repairs
City moves forward with Jared Drive closure
Meet the Mountains Festival returns to Johnson City
Harshbarger reacts to House-passed gun legislation
Abingdon PD investigating child’s death
Don't Miss
NECX worker assaulted by inmate blames understaffing
Tennessee Hills Brewstillery voted Best Local Brewery
Father of killed Emory & Henry student files lawsuit
DBHS grad chooses positivity after paralyzing accident
Advocate wants Mount Carmel officer fired over shooting
Trail Team 11: Osborne Farm
Teacher under investigation for ‘possible child abuse’
Tri-Cities Original: Wilson’s Barbershop
Vote: Which Tri-Cities Brewery is the best?
ETSU paid at least $600K for Miranda Lambert concert
Tri-Cities Original: T.R. & Carla Dunn
Party leaves rental cabin with $5,000 worth of damages
View All Don't Miss