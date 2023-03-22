WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Mar 22, 2023 / 11:32 AM EDT
Updated: Mar 22, 2023 / 11:32 AM EDT
JP Mathes & Fiddling Leona and friends, preview their big show coming The Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia this Saturday night!
For more information go to the carterfamilyfold.org
