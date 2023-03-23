WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Mar 23, 2023 / 10:36 AM EDT
Updated: Mar 23, 2023 / 10:36 AM EDT
Cindy Parker with Jonesborough Doll Show, previews the Spring Doll Show taking place this Saturday at the Jonesborough Visitor’s Center!
For more information call 423-753-0022 or go to jonesborough.com
