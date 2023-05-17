(WJHL) Shawn Hale and Janette Gaines, two of the cast members of “Anything Goes” tell us about this upcoming production by Jonesborough Repertory Theatre.

Shows run May 26 – June 11. Tickets are $18 general admission, $16 for students and seniors.

To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to www.jonesboroughtheatre.com.