(WJHL) Lucas Schmidt, one of the cast members tells us about this new production of “Something Rotten!”
Shows run Thursdays through Sundays, Aug 26 – Sep 12. Tickets are $17 general admission, $15 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to www.jonesboroughtheatre.com. The theatre is located at 125.5 W. Main St., Jonesborough, TN.
Jonesborough Repertory Theatre kicks off new season with “Something Rotten!”
