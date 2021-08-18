Jonesborough Repertory Theatre kicks off new season with “Something Rotten!”

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - COVID-19's delta variant had a belated arrival in Northeast Tennessee compared to other parts of the state. Now, infection numbers are increasing at an even faster pace in this region than they are in a state whose community spread rate jumped to No. 5 nationally on Tuesday.

Just three weeks ago on July 26, Northeast Tennessee's seven-day rate of new COVID cases per 100,000 population -- the "community spread" rate -- stood at 50.2.