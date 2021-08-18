Jonesborough Repertory Theatre kicks off new season with “Something Rotten!”

Daytime Tri-Cities

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL) Lucas Schmidt, one of the cast members tells us about this new production of “Something Rotten!”
Shows run Thursdays through Sundays, Aug 26 – Sep 12. Tickets are $17 general admission, $15 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to www.jonesboroughtheatre.com. The theatre is located at 125.5 W. Main St., Jonesborough, TN.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories