(WJHL) Gabe Eveland with Jonesborough Area Merchant & Service Association (JAMSA) and Jennifer Walters tell us about Downtown at Dusk: Lu’au Edition. It is a tropical themed event coming up on Saturday, August 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees will enjoy 10+ tropical themed beverage and small bite tasting stops throughout the downtown area.

For tickets visit www.Jonesborough.com.