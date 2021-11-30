(WJHL) Mayor Joe Wise tells us about three community action planning sessions on December 4, 5, and 6 where they will go over the results of a survey on children’s health & wellness in our community.
For more information visit https://act.unicefusa.org/CFCIJC.
Johnson City to host community sessions for improving the lives of children
