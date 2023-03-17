WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Mar 17, 2023 / 11:09 AM EDT
Updated: Mar 17, 2023 / 11:09 AM EDT
Rob Seebacher with JCSO, gets us ready for an amazing night of music at the ETSU Martin Center, as the JCSO presents “Salvation & Triumph” this Saturday evening!
For more information call 423-439-2787 or go to jcsymphony.com/events
