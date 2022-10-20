(WJHL) Deb Fogle, Senior Services manager, and Bill Alvis, Johnson City Senior Center Foundation Pickleball Committee co-chair tell us about the 4th Annual “Paddles Up” Pickleball Tournament sponsored by Ballad Health that will be held Thursday, Nov. 3, Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5 at Memorial Park Community Center. The registration deadline is Monday, Oct. 24.

Registration forms available at the MPCC recreation desk or online at www.active.com.

For more information, call 423-434-6231.