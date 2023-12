(WJHL) Joe Ebarb, Athletics Manager for Johnson City Parks and Recreation tells us about upcoming sports leagues.

Youth Volleyball registration will be open January 2-31. Leagues available for ages 8-11 and 12-15.

Soccer registration will be open February 1-29. Open to ages 3-16.

Registration for both of these athletic leagues can be found at www.myjcparks.org or in person at Memorial Park Community Center.