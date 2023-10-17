(WJHL) Tayler Dixon, Promotions and Events Coordinator, Johnson City Parks & Recreation tells us about Howl-O-Ween for dogs coming up Friday, October 20th. She also shares information on Super Spooky Saturday to be held October 28 from 4-7pm at Freedom Hall Practice Fields.
For more information, call 423-283-5827
