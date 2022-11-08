(WJHL) Lt. Dave Howland of the Johnson City Fire Department tells us about a benefit concert and bbq event to raise money for the family of Ryan Cradic, a firefighter who is currently battling brain cancer. The event will be held November 10th at the Elks Lodge in Johnson City.
To learn more about the family or to donate please visit www.gofund.me/3ffa4620.
