(WJHL) Bob Cantler, President of the Johnson City Chamber tells us about the Prepare Now for Next Intergenerational Workshop that features National Speaker and Author Jessica Stollings-Holder.
The workshop will take place Thursday, August 12 at 4:00 PM at the ETSU James C. and Mary B. Martin Center for the Arts, Powell Recital Hall.
For more information visit www.JohnsonCitytnchamber.com.
Johnson City Chamber to offer recruitment workshop
(WJHL) Bob Cantler, President of the Johnson City Chamber tells us about the Prepare Now for Next Intergenerational Workshop that features National Speaker and Author Jessica Stollings-Holder.