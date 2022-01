RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s new COVID-19 case rate is now more than double the state average and has spent much longer at a high plateau than the state's rate did, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data released Monday.

The nine-county Southwest Virginia region reported 1,358 new cases over the weekend, leaving its seven-day rolling average at 1,535 new cases per 100,000 population. That was little changed from Friday's average of 1,560 and still isn't far off the peak of 1,698 recorded last Wednesday.