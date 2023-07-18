Sam Miller with Johnson City Parks & Rec, Aaron Murphy with Good Samaritan Ministries, and TR Dunn with 4thirTEEN, get us ready for the Back-To-School Bash taking place at Freedom Hall in Johnson City!
For more information call 423-283-5827
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted:
Updated:
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted:
Updated:
Sam Miller with Johnson City Parks & Rec, Aaron Murphy with Good Samaritan Ministries, and TR Dunn with 4thirTEEN, get us ready for the Back-To-School Bash taking place at Freedom Hall in Johnson City!
For more information call 423-283-5827