Daytime Tri-Cities

Jill's Soul Food and Catering

By:

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 03:07 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 03:07 PM EDT

stops by to not only tell us, but to show us why you need to head over to Jill's Soul Food and Catering located at 101 main street in Greeneville. Give them a call at (423) 823-9706 for for information! 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos