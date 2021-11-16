Jeremiah School Organizing Give Back Campaign for Haven of Mercy

(WJHL) Jeremiah School Executive Director Joanna Cullen and student Jordan Graham tell us about their collection of essential kit supplies for Haven of Mercy for their annual Giving Tuesday campaign coming up November 30th.
For more information visit www.JeremiahSchool.com.

