Jeremiah School Organizing Give Back Campaign for Haven of Mercy

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Everyone deserves a warm meal around the holidays, and to ensure everyone actually gets one, One Acre Café will serve a takeout community meal from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. the day before Thanksgiving, Nov. 24.

Everyone and anyone in the community is welcome to receive a meal, which includes traditional favorites like turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, cranberry relish, rolls and dessert.