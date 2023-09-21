(WJHL) Terry Kazmier and Chenoa Pruitt, owners of Jenny Lea Academy in Johnson City tell us about a big event coming up Saturday, September 23rd. The new owners are hosting an Open House from 1pm – 4pm that will include tours, swag bags, food trucks, guest speakers and a fashion show by Azlinn Hope Collection.

For more information visit their website at www.JennyLeaAcademy.com.