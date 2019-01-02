Daytime Tri-Cities

January Specials at Renovus

By:

Posted: Jan 02, 2019 11:02 AM EST

Updated: Jan 02, 2019 11:02 AM EST

Anna heads over to Renovus Medical Spa where Dr. Clemons talks about some great deals they have for the month of January! 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos