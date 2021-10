KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was killed in a shootout just before noon Tuesday as Knoxville Police attempted to serve a search warrant near James White Parkway in East Knoxville. A police spokesman said officers were serving a search warrant at a home in the 2900 block of Sevier Avenue when they encountered a man who was armed with a gun.

"The subject reportedly pointed the gun at officers and an exchange of gunfire followed," the spokesman said.