(WJHL) Wynne Tyree of Smarty Pants, sponsor of this year’s Career Quest TN Business Battle joins us along with Chloe Broadwater, 2021 Business Battle winner to tell us about this great competition for students.
For more information or to register for this year’s event visit www.CareerQuestTN.com.
