(WJHL) Amy talks with this year’s winners of Dancing with the Tricities Stars Diane Taveau and Andy Smith. Diane is also the owner of SaladWorks in Johnson City and Bristol. She also tells us about their upcoming tailgating fun!
For more information visit www.Saladworks.com.
(WJHL) Amy talks with this year’s winners of Dancing with the Tricities Stars Diane Taveau and Andy Smith. Diane is also the owner of SaladWorks in Johnson City and Bristol. She also tells us about their upcoming tailgating fun!