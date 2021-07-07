(WJHL) Amy takes us behind the scenes to get a first hand look at how these gourmet chocolates are made and even more importantly learns the story of how this company’s sole purpose is to raise money for women’s and children’s charities.
For more information visit www.Bellafina.com.
Inside Bellafina Chocolates on World Chocolate Day
