(WJHL) Amy Lynn visits Hair Bender’s Salon to talk with them about the history of the salon and their celebration of 46 years in business. She also talks about a new partnership with the show to keep us all up to date on the latest styles and trends!
For more information visit www.hairbenderssalon.com.
In Style: Hair Bender’s Salon celebrates 46 years of business
