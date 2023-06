(WJHL) Jason Houchins, Promoter for the I Love the 90’s Tour tells us about this concert event coming up August 19th.

The tour features performances by a revolving line-up of iconic ’90s artists including Vanilla Ice, All 4 One, Color Me Badd, Tone Loc, Rob Base, Young MC, Treach of Naughty by Nature, Tag Team, C&C Music Factory, and more.

For tickets visit www.Etix.com.