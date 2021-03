(WJHL) Amy Lynn and Lisa Johnson of Food City tell us about a contest on Daytime TriCities’ Instagram page where the person who guesses the closest to the actual number of M & M candies wins a Kyle Busch Prize Pack that includes several autographed pieces valued at over $500.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMw0e2tr0hU/

To enter the contest visit Daytime Tricities on Instagram!