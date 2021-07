CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJHL) - Eqqusearch Midwest announced via Facebook on Monday that they would be coming back to Northeast Tennessee the weekend of July 24 to assist in the Search for Summer Wells.

"Dave Rader, Director of Equusearch Midwest, and our Team will be conducting searches the weekend of July 24th," the post read in part. "As this is an ongoing investigation, if you see any of our teams out and about, please do not convey via social media or other outlets where you may have seen our searches taking place. It is very important for the integrity of the case."