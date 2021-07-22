Hospitality and Tourism Management Certification Registration underway

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of July 14 had reached 608,013 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 34 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 death rates in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of July 8, 2021.