Hope for the Holidays by Good Samaritan Ministries

(WJHL) Aaron Murphy, Executive Director of Good Samaritan Ministries, tells us about the 35th Hope for the Holidays event. This campaign brings food and gifts to those in our community who need a helping hand.
For more information or to donate please visit www.goodsamjc.org

