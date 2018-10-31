Honoring Our Heroes Dinner

Daytime Tri-Cities

The Boys & Girls Club of Kingsport is teaming up with the Tri-Cities mMilitary Affairs Council for the 6th annual  "Honoring Our Heroes" event coming up on Friday, November 9th, Lisa Beilharz and Ernie Rumsby join us on Daytime to talk all about it!

