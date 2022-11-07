Nita Thompson shares a recipe for homemade cinnamon rolls using yeast.

Homemade Cinnamon Rolls

1 1/2 c half & half (warmed to about 105F)

2 packs Rapid Rise yeast

1 stick salted butter (melted)

2 eggs plus 2 yokes (room temp)

1/2 c sugar

6 c bread flour

1 1/2 tsp salt

Heat half & half in bowl in microwave to warm, not hot to touch- about 105 degrees F. In mixer bowl add warm half & half then sprinkle in yeast packs. Add beaten eggs and sugar. Mix on low until combined. Add bread flour and salt. Mix until dough forms. Switch to bread hook on mixer and knead for 6 min. (or knead by hand for 6 min.). Form dough into a ball and put into an oiled large mixing bowl, making sure to lightly cover dough with oil. Cover with plastic wrap, then a dish towel. Set in a warm area for 1 hour. Dough should be doubled in size. Use rolling pin to roll out dough onto floured surface to 9×13 size. Dust with a little flour if dough is too sticky.

Filling

2 c brown sugar

3 tbsp ground cinnamon

1 stick butter (softened)

Mix together brown sugar and cinnamon.

Spread butter all over the rolled out dough.

Sprinkle brown sugar and cinnamon mixture over butter and smooth out evenly.

Roll tightly and divide dough in half to make two logs, then cut each log into 9 rolls. Place rolls into greased 9” rounds or square baking pans. Cover with plastic and allow to rise a second time for 30 min. Remove plastic wrap, rolls should be fluffy and ready to bake. Bake at 350 degrees F for 25 min. Cool for 15 min. Top with cream cheese frosting (see below.)

Cream Cheese Frosting

1 stick butter (softened)

8 oz cream cheese (softened)

1 tsp vanilla

3 c confectioners sugar

With mixer, cream together butter and cream cheese. Add confectioner’s sugar and vanilla and mix together until fluffy.

