Jenny Jaynes and Matt Dollar of Pharoahs Car Club tell us about the upcoming car show at the Kingsport Speedway. The event has been moved to April 29th due to rain. Matt also shows us around his iconic Batmobile. For more information check out their Facebook pages at Pharoahs Car Club and Spot the Batmobile.