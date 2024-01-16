(WJHL) Dr. Ted Thomas, member of the Northeast Tennessee Holocaust Education Council tells us about a visit by Sonja DuBois, who will share her story of how she escaped the Holocaust and her long journey of learning her true Jewish heritage and family history.
The event will take place at the Johnson City Public Library Thursday, January 18th at 2pm.
(WJHL) Dr. Ted Thomas, member of the Northeast Tennessee Holocaust Education Council tells us about a visit by Sonja DuBois, who will share her story of how she escaped the Holocaust and her long journey of learning her true Jewish heritage and family history.