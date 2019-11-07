Seasons of Hope is a non-profit organization that focuses on helping families that don’t meet the standard guidelines for assistance through other agencies. The Holly Jolly Market is a great event that helps to benefit Seasons of Hope. One of the event’s vendors, Sandy Van Gerpen joins us with more info!

The Holly Jolly Market takes place on Sunday, November 10th from 1:30pm until 5pm at the Model City Event Center in Kingsport. Give them a Call at (423) 724-7398 or visit seasonsofhopetn.org for more information.