WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Please enter a search term.
by: Amy Lynn
Posted: Dec 20, 2022 / 10:21 AM EST
Updated: Dec 20, 2022 / 10:21 AM EST
(WJHL) Joy McCray the Executive Director of Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce has been out shopping for us and she has a few ideas for some hard to buy for people on your Christmas list.
Whether you’re participating in an exchange with coworkers or family members, here are 50 Secret Santa gifts they’ll actually use for under $10.
Check out these affordable yet impressive white elephant gifts for your office holiday party.
Here are over 50 white elephant gift ideas under $20 that won’t break the bank.