Nita Thompson with Milo’s Tea, shares with us two recipes for Cranberry Sauce Margaritas and Milo’s Autumn Spice Punch!

See recipes below!

Milo’s Autumn Spice Punch Recipe

Recipe By

Living Locurto

Prep Time

15 Minutes

Ingredients

4 c. Milo’s Famous sweet Tea

4 c. apple juice

¼ tsp. nutmeg

⅛ tsp. ground cinnamon

1 red apple

1 green apple

4-6 cinnamon sticks

2 oranges

Instructions

Combine the sweet tea and apple juice into a punch bowl or large pitcher. Using a whisk, mix the nutmeg and cinnamon into the punch. Mix well until most of the spices are dissolved. Add the juice of one orange and stir some more. Slice the remaining orange and apples to use as garnish. Serve cold and top with cinnamon sticks, orange and apple slices before serving. Notes: For a Christmas holiday punch, add cranberries to your garnish list. If you prefer an adults only punch, I suggest adding a half cup of Apple Whiskey.

Cranberry Sauce Margarita

4 Tbsp. sugar

2 tsp. cinnamon

1 can whole berry cranberry sauce

½ cup fresh lime juice

½ cup agave silver tequila

¼ cup triple sec

¾ c. Milo’s Lemonade

Orange slices, halved

Fresh cranberries (optional)

Combine sugar and cinnamon on a small plate. Wet the rim of a margarita glass with lime juice or water. Dip the glass rim into the sugar and cinnamon mixture until rim is covered.

Stir up cranberry sauce in a small bowl.

Combine cranberry sauce, lime juice, tequila, triple sec and Milo’s Lemonade in a pitcher with ½ c. ice and stir until mixed.

Pour into sugar rimmed glass and garnish with orange slice and cranberries.

Enjoy with your guests!