Tracy & John Darr from Stanley’s Produce, show us the entire recipe for their amazing Holiday fruitcakes!

For more information call 423-232-1985 and see the recipe below:

FRUIT CAKE RECIPE

IN ORDER IN MIXER

4 EGGS

1 C SUGAR

1/2 LB MELTED BUTTER

2C ALL PURPOSE FLOUR

1/8 TEA SPOON BAKING SODA

1 TABLE SPOON PUMPKIN PIE SPICE

TEASPOON VANILLA

IN A SAUSE PAN ON STOVE

1 CUP OF ORANGE JUICE

3 CUPS CANDID FRUIT

1/2 CUP MOLASSES- THIS GOES IN WHEN ORANGE JUICE ANF FRUIT COMETO BOIL.

STIR IN MIXTURE,

THEN POUR IN BATTER MIXTURE.

POUR IN 8 CUPS OF PEACANS

STIR

PUT IN PANS, COVER WITH FOIL

BAKE 315 FOR 2 HOURS