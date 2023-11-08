(WJHL) Chad Thompson, Marketing Coordinator for Visit Abingdon shares information on upcoming events in Abingdon for the holiday season. He tells us about the Merchants Open House coming up November 19th as well as the Festival of Trees at the Visitor’s Center.
For more information on these events and more please visit www.visitabingdonvirginia.com.
