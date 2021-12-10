Holiday Concert by Johnson City Symphony

(WJHL) Dr. Robert Seebacher director of the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra and Eddie Dalton, director of the Tricities Jazz Orchestra tells us about their upcoming holiday concert.
The holiday concert is next Saturday, December 11at Seeger Chapel, at 7:30pm.
For more information visit www.JCSymphony.com.

