Holiday Concert by Johnson City Symphony

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two women were arrested at the Unicoi Wal-Mart after police say they attempted to shoplift nearly $2,000 worth of items from the store while using a 10-year-old to help steal items.

According to a post from the Town of Unicoi Police Department, an officer with the department was on patrol when he noticed a white Chevrolet Malibu sitting in the fire lane at Wal-Mart. Upon approaching the vehicle and identifying the driver as Latosha Ashby, the officer discovered that she had warrants from Washington County and her license was revoked.