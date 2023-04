(WJHL) Dr. Sarah Smiddy-Youssef, a pediatric doctor with Holston Medical Group tells us about her involvement with Smile Foster Closet. The organization began in 2019 to serve eight counties in northeast Tennessee. Rachel Lawson is one of the founding members who also shows us how the organization works to help children and families in need. For more information please click here for the HMG Health Matters Blog.