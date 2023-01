This morning we introduced the three tuxedoes from Moon Tuxedo that Chris could wear to the 76th annual Kingsport Chamber Dinner. Go to our Daytime TriCities Facebook page to vote on your favorite! We announce the winner on Monday the 23rd! A special THANK YOU to Moon Tuxedo of Kingsport for all of their help!

For more information call Moon Tuxedo at 423-677-2127