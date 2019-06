Chris heads to Moe’s Original BBQ in Johnson City and talks to Bridgette Murphree and Tammy Davis about a great fundraising event (featuring Moe’s delicious BBQ) for the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter called Summer in the Smokies.

He also gets the details on a great deal that Moe’s is having for Independence Day.

For more information on the Summer in the Smokies, check out www.Facebook.com/wcjas and for more info on Moe’s, call (423) 328-0054 or check out www.moesoriginalbbq.com