Help for Navigating Medicare D

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — A K-9 handler and former police officer says it is "highly suspicious" that cadaver dogs may have missed the apparent human remains found in a Florida reserve Wednesday, even if they were located underwater.

"If the body had been there, when they went by with cadaver dogs, and the body had been there for more than two or three minutes, the odor would have come through the water," Kyle Heyen said on Dan Abrams Live. "They should have been able to locate that body."