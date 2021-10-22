Help for Navigating Medicare D

(WJHL) Debbie Spencer, Director of Aging and Disability Services, tells us about The Virginia Insurance Counseling and Assistance Program and how it is helping seniors find the best plan for their needs.
For more information call 1-800-541-0933 or visit www.district-three.org.

